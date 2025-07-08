Next Article
Madhur Bhandarkar delves into lives of Bollywood star wives
Director Madhur Bhandarkar has kicked off filming for The Wives, starring Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, and Regina Cassandra.
The movie explores what really goes on in the lives of Bollywood star wives—beyond all the glitz.
Insights into lives of star wives
Bhandarkar is known for films like Page 3 and Fashion that reveal what happens behind closed doors in elite circles.
With The Wives, he's set to show the emotional ups and downs, insecurities, and strength of these women—offering a rare look at their world of luxury, gossip, power plays, and personal challenges.