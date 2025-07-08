Next Article
Salman Khan backs Saiyaara, cheers for debutants Ahaan and Aneet
Salman Khan is showing some love for Saiyaara, the new Yash Raj Films project starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
He shared the trailer online, wishing them well as they gear up for their big Bollywood debut.
Directed by Mohit Suri (of Aashiqui 2 fame), Saiyaara hits theaters worldwide on July 18, 2025.
Ahaan—Aneet's chemistry steals the show in trailer
The trailer is getting buzz for the strong chemistry between Panday—who spent seven years training with YRF—and Padda, known from Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don't Cry.
This film is also a first-time team-up between director Suri and YRF, with music by Arijit Singh already making waves among fans.