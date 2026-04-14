The title is yet to be confirmed

Jr NTR-Trivikram's mythological film to be announced on actor's birthday

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:21 pm Apr 14, 202605:21 pm

What's the story

Telugu superstar Jr NTR is teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological film. The official announcement of the project is likely to happen on May 20, which also happens to be the actor's birthday, reported 123 Telugu. The title of the movie has reportedly been finalized as Shanmukudu, although an official confirmation is still awaited.