Jr NTR-Trivikram's mythological film to be announced on actor's birthday
What's the story
Telugu superstar Jr NTR is teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological film. The official announcement of the project is likely to happen on May 20, which also happens to be the actor's birthday, reported 123 Telugu. The title of the movie has reportedly been finalized as Shanmukudu, although an official confirmation is still awaited.
Preparation underway
Film reportedly revolves around Lord Kumara Swamy
In 2025, Jr NTR sparked speculation about his next project by sharing a video of himself at Mumbai airport with his family. He was spotted carrying a copy of Muruga -The Lord of War, The God of Wisdom by Anand Balasubramanian. This led to assumptions that he has started preparing for his upcoming mythological movie with director Srinivas. The movie will reportedly revolve around Lord Kumara Swamy (Lord Kartikeya or Subrahmanya Swamy).
Ongoing projects
Jr NTR's current project 'Dragon'
Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy with Prashanth Neel's upcoming film, tentatively titled Dragon. There are rumors that Shahid Kapoor might play the antagonist in this project. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. The film was announced on the actor's birthday in 2022, and production started with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on August 9, 2024.