Singer Jubin Nautiyal gets married to childhood sweetheart
What's the story
Celebrated playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in a private ceremony in Uttarakhand. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, reflecting Nautiyal's preference for privacy and simplicity. A source told Times of India, "Jubin opted for a simple traditional ceremony instead of a large public celebration."
Privacy maintained
Nautiyal has always kept his personal life under wraps
Despite his immense popularity, Nautiyal has always kept his personal life under wraps. On Valentine's Day this year, he gave a glimpse of his partner on Instagram Stories but did not reveal any further details. When contacted for confirmation about the wedding, the singer chose to remain silent.
Career highlights
Looking at his career in music
Nautiyal, a Dehradun native, first gained recognition after participating in the reality show X Factor India in 2011. He made his Bollywood debut with the song Ek Mulaqat from Sonali Cable (2014). His breakthrough came with Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kaabil Hoon from Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Other popular tracks include Tum Hi Aana, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Taaron Ke Shehar, and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.