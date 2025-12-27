Jubin Nautiyal moves Delhi HC to protect his personality rights

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, reported The Times of India. The petition seeks to prevent the unauthorized use of his name, image, and voice. This move comes amid increasing instances of digital impersonation and misuse of celebrity identities in India.

Personal significance Nautiyal's emotional connection to his identity The singer expressed that his name, face, and voice are not just professional assets but also integral to his personal identity. He said, "When these are used without consent, it affects more than just my work." "It impacts the emotional bond I share with my listeners and my family who have stood beside me through every step."

Legal details Nautiyal's legal team explains the grounds for the petition Nautiyal's legal team, including Suvigya Vidyarthi, Vivek Vidyarthi, Sarvagya Vidyarthi, Nischay Chaudhary, Apoorva Singh, and Rushali Rawat have filed the petition. They argue that an artist's identity is a legally protectable asset and "any exploitation of it must be subject to the artist's free, informed, and prior consent." The plea seeks recognition of Nautiyal's persona as his exclusive personality right protected from unauthorized commercial use or digital manipulation.