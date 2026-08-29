Former judge and 'Swift Justice' host Jackie Glass (70) dies
What's the story
Jackie Glass, the former Clark County judge and host of the syndicated court show Swift Justice, has passed away at 70, reported TMZ. Glass's daughter, Rachel Wolfson, posted a tribute to her late mother on social media. "RIP my rock," she wrote on Facebook. "I don't know how I'll do this life without you. I love you so much, Mommy Jackie Glass. I'll see you again someday."
Career highlight
Glass was known for sentencing O.J. Simpson in 2008
Glass became a household name in 2008 when she sentenced O.J. Simpson to 33 years in prison for armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel.
Simpson was granted parole in 2017 and passed away from cancer in Las Vegas in 2024.
In 2011, Glass succeeded Nancy Grace as the host of Swift Justice, moving its production from Atlanta to Los Angeles.
She continued hosting the show until its conclusion in April 2012.
Family details
Glass is survived by her husband and 2 daughters
Before becoming a judge, Glass was a lawyer for 18 years, including 12 years at Wolfson & Glass, a firm she founded with her husband, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.
She is survived by her husband and two daughters.
May she rest in peace.