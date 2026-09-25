'Shrinking': Judith Light joins cast of Season 4
What's the story
Judith Light has joined the cast of the fourth season of Shrinking. The Emmy-winning actor will be appearing in a recurring role alongside returning stars Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, and Christa Miller, reported Variety. Other cast members include Luke Tennie, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. Christian Slater and Karen Gillan are also joining the show in new roles this season.
Plot details
New season will see a time jump
The fourth season of Shrinking will continue with the same cast and characters but will introduce a time jump and a completely new storyline.
The specific character details for the new additions, including Light's, are still under wraps.
Meanwhile, the show is created by Bill Lawrence, Segel, and Brett Goldstein.
Career highlights
Light's impressive resume includes multiple Emmy nominations
Light is a five-time Emmy nominee, winning the award for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series in 2023 for Poker Face.
She has also been nominated twice for Transparent, then for Ugly Betty, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
Other notable TV credits include All's Fair, Julia, The Politician, and Law & Order: SVU.
This year alone, she has joined two Apple TV shows, Shrinking and Presumed Innocent Season 2.