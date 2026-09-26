Julia Haart owns Elite World after Silvio Scaglia contempt findings
Entertainment
Fashion mogul Julia Haart's split from Silvio Scaglia just got even more complicated.
Scaglia was found in both civil and criminal contempt for allegedly moving company assets behind Haart's back during their $90 million Elite World Group dispute, a company Haart now fully owns after a tough legal battle.
Judge orders Silvio Scaglia jailed
According to recent court documents, Scaglia was found in both civil and criminal contempt for ignoring court orders.
He's already been ordered to serve a previous 20-day jail sentence, but now a New York judge has issued a no-bail warrant, ordering him to serve 14 days in jail for violating divorce laws.