The roles that made Julia Louis-Dreyfus a TV legend

Through her illustrious career in television and comedy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has become a cultural icon in America. From starring in popular TV shows to leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, she has done it all. Her transition from a young actor to a household name is replete with achievements and contributions that shaped her legacy. Here's how Louis-Dreyfus became an influential figure in American culture.

#1 Breakthrough role in 'Seinfeld' Louis-Dreyfus's depiction of Elaine Benes on Seinfeld was a career-defining moment. The show, which aired between 1989 to 1998, went on to become one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Her character was witty and relatable, and played a major role in making the show popular. The role not just highlighted her comedic talent, but also made her a TV comedy icon.

#2 Success with 'The New Adventures of Old Christine' Post Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus had audiences hooked again, this time as Christine Campbell in The New Adventures of Old Christine. The show aired from 2006 to 2010, and earned her critical acclaim, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Her performance was proof of versatility and cemented her position as a leading actor who can carry a show on her shoulders.

#3 Acclaimed performance in 'Veep' Louis-Dreyfus's career-defining role as Selina Meyer on HBO's political satire series Veep cemented her status as an iconic actor. The series aired between 2012 to 2019 and was highly praised for its sharp humor and insightful commentary on politics. Louis-Dreyfus won multiple Emmy Awards for the role, showcasing her comedic genius and the ability to bring depth to complex characters.