Julianne Moore to receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes

Hollywood actor Julianne Moore has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious Kering Women In Motion Award at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival . Previous recipients include Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Gong Li, Salma Hayek, Viola Davis, and Michelle Yeoh.

Award announcement Francois-Henri Pinault's statement on Moore Francois-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, Iris Knobloch, Cannes President, and Thierry Fremaux, Cannes Director, are the ones who select the recipients. Announcing Moore's award, Pinault said the actor "fully embodies the spirit of Women In Motion." He said in a statement, "Through the consistency of her artistic choices...and her longstanding dedication to advancing meaningful representation both on and off screen, she has helped redefine what it means to be a leading woman in cinema."

Director's view Fremaux's take on the actor Fremaux also praised Moore, calling her "one of the great actors of contemporary cinema." He said, "Across an uncompromising and richly diverse filmography, she has built her work with remarkable intelligence and patience, delivering performances of rare emotional precision." "Working with some of the most important filmmakers of our time, she brings to each role a profound sensitivity, an extraordinary sense of nuance, and a fearless engagement with complex characters."

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