JusticeForZubeenGarg: Fans, wife urge people to keep conversation alive

Zubeen reportedly drowned during a yacht party with Assamese NRIs in Singapore —official statements and video evidence indicate he went swimming without a life jacket and lost consciousness. Assam Police have called in 11 NRIs for questioning (five have shown up so far), and seven people close to Zubeen—including his manager and bandmates—have been arrested. A packaged water factory owned by the manager has also been sealed as part of the probe.

Political angle to the case

Garima is openly asking why those around Zubeen didn't look out for him, especially since they knew about his health issues.

With Assam elections coming up next year, opposition parties are criticizing how the government is handling things and demanding more clarity.

Even though civil society groups haven't gotten very involved, the hashtag campaign keeps going strong as people push for answers and closure.