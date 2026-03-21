Justin Timberlake's DUI arrest video shows him struggling with sobriety
Entertainment
Justin Timberlake's June 2024 DUI arrest is making headlines again after police released video showing him struggling with sobriety tests.
He told officers he'd had "one martini" and was just following friends home, but looked visibly nervous about the situation, even mentioning he was "on a world tour."
The musician accepted a plea deal in September 2024
Timberlake's lawyers first tried to block the video's release for privacy, but later accepted it.
By September 2024, he pleaded guilty to impaired driving, landing a $500 fine, 25 hours of community service, and a 90-day license suspension.
He'll also make a public safety announcement about drunk driving as part of his deal.