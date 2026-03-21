'K-Pop Demon Hunters' gets sequel after record-breaking success

Directors return for sequel; soundtrack artists will also come back

Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are back for round two and have signed an exclusive deal with Netflix for more animation projects.

The film's soundtrack included the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single 'Golden' and featured a Grammy-winning song, and even picked up major awards like the Critics's Choice and Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature.

As Kang puts it, "This is only the beginning."