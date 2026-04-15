Kabir Bedi recalls Parveen Babi's tragic death in his memoir

The late Bollywood actor Parveen Babi , who ruled the screens in the 1970s and '80s, died under mysterious circumstances in January 2005. Her body was discovered in her Juhu apartment after days of no activity outside her door. In his memoir Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor (2021), Kabir Bedi recalled the heartbreaking state in which she was found.

Disturbing details How she died and the postmortem report Bedi wrote, "Her body was found in her Juhu flat four days after she died, a leg rotted by gangrene, a wheelchair by her bed." "A lonely and tragic end of a star who had once been the fantasy of millions." The postmortem at Cooper Hospital revealed that Babi had not consumed food for over three days before her death.

Funeral attendance Attending her funeral with these men from her life Bedi also recalled attending Babi's funeral, which was attended by three important men from her life. He wrote, "Three men who had known and loved her - Mahesh (Bhatt), Danny (Denzongpa), and I - came for her funeral at the Muslim cemetery in Juhu." "It was a solemn burial with Islamic rites and chants. We carried her body with relatives to a dimly lit grave." "I felt for all she had suffered with a sorrow that came from my depths."

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