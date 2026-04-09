'Kadhal Reset Repeat' premieres on Prime Video after theatrical run
Kadhal Reset Repeat, a new Tamil romantic thriller, just dropped on Prime Video after its March 6 theater run.
Directed by Vijay and featuring Jiya Shankar, Madumkesh Prem, and Arjun Ashokan, the film dives into love and memory loss with some psychological twists.
The soundtrack is by Harris Jayaraj, adding to the mood.
Aditi has anterograde amnesia and suitors
Jiya Shankar plays Aditi, who wakes up every day with no memory of the last, thanks to an accident that left her with anterograde amnesia.
Things get complicated when two men (Prem and Ashokan) both claim a place in her life but aren't telling her everything.
The cast also includes familiar faces like MS Bhaskar, Jayaprakash, and Viji Chandrashekar.
Visuals by Krishna, reviews mixed
The visuals come from cinematographer Arvind Krishna, and editor Anthony shapes the story's flow.
While viewers found the premise fresh and intriguing, some felt it could've been tighter overall.
Reviews so far are pretty mixed, so it might be worth checking out if you're into mind-bending romances!