'Kadhal Reset Repeat' premieres on Prime Video after theatrical run

Aditi has anterograde amnesia and suitors

Jiya Shankar plays Aditi, who wakes up every day with no memory of the last, thanks to an accident that left her with anterograde amnesia.

Things get complicated when two men (Prem and Ashokan) both claim a place in her life but aren't telling her everything.

The cast also includes familiar faces like MS Bhaskar, Jayaprakash, and Viji Chandrashekar.