Kaif faces online body-shaming after attending Kohli funeral in Mumbai
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif was body-shamed online after showing up at filmmaker Kuku Kohli's funeral in Mumbai, in a rare public appearance since giving birth to her son Vihaan last November.
Many criticized her post-pregnancy look, even though she had been away from the spotlight to focus on being a mom.
Oberoi defends Kaif, cites postpartum struggles
Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently became a mother herself, spoke up for Katrina. She pointed out how postpartum "bloating" and "exhaustion" are real, and urged everyone to stop pushing impossible standards for new moms.
As she put it, "Stop glorifying a version of motherhood that doesn't exist."
Katrina has been married to Vicky Kaushal since 2021 and was last seen in the film Merry Christmas (2024).