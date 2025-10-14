Kajol explains her 'actors work harder than 9-5 employees' comment

Actor Kajol recently clarified her controversial statement that actors work harder than people with regular 9-to-5 jobs. The comment, made on her chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan , sparked a heated debate online. Many Reddit users deemed it to be "tone-deaf." Now, Kajol has explained why she believes acting is an extremely demanding profession.

Statement 'It's a very on-the-ball kind of job' In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kajol elaborated on the immense pressure of being on set. She said, "It's a very on-the-ball kind of job. When you're shooting, you have to be 100% there." "We shot continuously for about 35 to 40 days (for The Trial second season)." "You have to work out, eat right, and maintain your body because even a small change affects your look and costumes."

Comparison 'We're like a kettle that's always boiling' The DDLJ actor also compared acting with corporate jobs, highlighting that actors have no downtime. "When you're doing a 9-to-5 job, you can take tea breaks or just relax for a bit. We can't," she said. "We're constantly being watched, how we sit, cross our legs, smile, or even move. Every moment is scrutinized." "It's like being a kettle that's always boiling; you're always alert, always a little paranoid. That's how we live."