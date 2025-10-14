Kajol explains her 'actors work harder than 9-5 employees' comment
What's the story
Actor Kajol recently clarified her controversial statement that actors work harder than people with regular 9-to-5 jobs. The comment, made on her chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, sparked a heated debate online. Many Reddit users deemed it to be "tone-deaf." Now, Kajol has explained why she believes acting is an extremely demanding profession.
Statement
'It's a very on-the-ball kind of job'
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kajol elaborated on the immense pressure of being on set. She said, "It's a very on-the-ball kind of job. When you're shooting, you have to be 100% there." "We shot continuously for about 35 to 40 days (for The Trial second season)." "You have to work out, eat right, and maintain your body because even a small change affects your look and costumes."
Comparison
'We're like a kettle that's always boiling'
The DDLJ actor also compared acting with corporate jobs, highlighting that actors have no downtime. "When you're doing a 9-to-5 job, you can take tea breaks or just relax for a bit. We can't," she said. "We're constantly being watched, how we sit, cross our legs, smile, or even move. Every moment is scrutinized." "It's like being a kettle that's always boiling; you're always alert, always a little paranoid. That's how we live."
Career highlights
Kajol's recent work and upcoming projects
Kajol's 2025 work includes the mythological horror thriller, Maa. On the digital front, she co-hosts the talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video. She was also part of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithiviraj Sukumaran starrer Sarzameen, which came out on Jiohotstar. Kajol recently made headlines for winning her seventh Filmfare award.