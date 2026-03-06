Kajol's horror film 'Maa' to get a sequel?

During a recent interview with Mid-Day, Kajol was asked about a possible sequel to Maa. She said, "You have to ask Ajay Devgn this because he is the one producing it. But honestly, we're just thinking about it. There's nothing concrete." The film was directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Devgn.

Post-film impact

Kajol on shooting intense scenes and possible crossover

Kajol also spoke about the impact of shooting such intense films on her. She said, "I have PTSD [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder] from the climax shoot. I think when we shoot [such intense] films, they alter us." The film was set in the same universe as Devgn's Shaitaan (2024), and when asked about a crossover between the two films, Kajol said, "We've thought about it. Everything is up in the air right now."