'Two Much' E01: Salman-Aamir entertain, but leave you wanting more

Missing Koffee With Karan ? Don't worry, there is a new celebrity chat show to fill the void. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan recently graced the opening episode of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna 's Two Much. The episode, now available on Amazon Prime Video, features some candid revelations from the Khans, but it sometimes drags due to its lifeless games. Here are the episode's major highlights.

#1 When Kajol called Salman 'uncle'! In the beginning, Kajol (51) spoke about meeting Salman (59) when she was only 12 years old, calling him "uncle," not realizing she would be paired opposite him later in her career. Further in the episode, the mood became particularly somber when Salman reminisced about his last meeting with Kajol's father just two days before his death due to prolonged illness.

#2 Salman spoke about his health complications Salman spoke at length about his challenges with trigeminal neuralgia, which causes sudden, severe facial pain that can feel like an electric shock. He revealed that though the situation is much better now, he battled it for over seven years! "I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," the superstar said, while recounting his first brush with the condition while shooting for Partner.

#3 Khanna, Kajol asked the men some tough questions One of the biggest draws of the opening episode was a brave, no-holds-barred conversation about Bollywood male leads romancing women young enough to be their daughters. Salman blamed this on the "freshness needed on-screen," while Aamir (60) tried to cover it up by saying, "You've to understand, filmmaking isn't real." The women stood their ground completely, but alas, the men barely acknowledged the problem.

#4 Aamir's candor was on display while speaking about his relationships While Aamir mostly took a backseat in the episode, he, as always, wore his heart on his sleeve when it came to his relationships. He praised his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, while also highlighting that he is now completely "committed" to Gauri Spratt. In a society that loves to look down upon love, Aamir's confessions are a breath of fresh air.