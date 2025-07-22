Next Article
Kajol, Twinkle Khanna to host celebrity talk show 'Two Much'
Prime Video is bringing a fresh chat show called "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle," hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.
The series, produced by Banijay Asia, is currently filming and will stream exclusively on Prime.
Expect unfiltered conversations with Bollywood's biggest names, all served up with humor and sharp perspectives.
More about the show
"Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle" isn't your typical celebrity talk show—it's built around Kajol and Twinkle's real-life friendship, promising honest chats about pop culture and personal stories.
If you're into candid celeb moments and want something more relatable (and fun), this one could be worth adding to your watchlist.
Premiere dates and guest details are coming soon!