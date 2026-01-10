Mammootty's 'Kalamkaval' to stream on SonyLIV from January 16

Set in the small town of Kottayikonam, Kalamkaval revolves around a police investigation that takes a bizarre turn. What initially appear to be trivial clues lead to a horrifying chain of murders. It also features Gayathri Arun, Shruti Ramachandran, Vinayakan, Rajisha Vijayan, and Gibin Gopinath in supporting roles. The music is by Mujeeb Majeed.

Performance highlight

Mammootty's chilling performance has been widely appreciated

Directed by Jithin K Josh, the movie has reportedly grossed over ₹83cr worldwide. One of the biggest talking points of Kalamkaval has been Mammootty's performance. He essays the character of Stanley Das, a chilling antagonist inspired by the real-life serial killer Cyanide Mohan. His menacing portrayal has been widely appreciated, with many viewers calling it one of his most disturbing performances in recent years.