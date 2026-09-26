'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel to start October 2026, Prabhas onboard
The much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is set to begin shooting in October 2026, with director Nag Ashwin confirming that scenes with Kamal Haasan and Bachchan sir are already done, and Prabhas is officially on board.
Filming should wrap by mid-2027, followed by post-production with the hope of a 2028 release.
'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel Padukone exits
The first film made waves after its June 2024 release, winning two National Awards and earning over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. In a major cast update, Deepika Padukone has stepped away from the sequel because a film like Kalki "deserves commitment."
Nag Ashwin said, "I'm truly honored by this recognition. With 'Kalki,' we attempted something that many thought was impossible. It was not a niche sci-fi film. I wanted the story to be rooted in our culture and, most importantly, to reach the masses. The fact that it achieved that makes this award a fitting recognition of the enormous amount of time and effort the entire team put into the film."