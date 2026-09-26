'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel to start October 2026, Prabhas onboard

The first film made waves after its June 2024 release, winning two National Awards and earning over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. In a major cast update, Deepika Padukone has stepped away from the sequel because a film like Kalki "deserves commitment."

Nag Ashwin said, "I'm truly honored by this recognition. With 'Kalki,' we attempted something that many thought was impossible. It was not a niche sci-fi film. I wanted the story to be rooted in our culture and, most importantly, to reach the masses. The fact that it achieved that makes this award a fitting recognition of the enormous amount of time and effort the entire team put into the film."