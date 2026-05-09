Prabhas's 'Kalki 2' eyes December 2027 release: Report

The sequel to the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD is set for a grand theatrical release in December 2027, reported Pinkvilla. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin , will continue from where the first part left off. The sequel stars Prabhas , Amitabh Bachchan , and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, while Sai Pallavi is rumored to have replaced Deepika Padukone .

Production timeline Extensive post-production process will delay release Sources reveal that major portions of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel are expected to be wrapped up by April 2027. The makers are planning an elaborate post-production process due to the movie's scale. "Makers of Kalki 2 are planning an extensive post-production process, given the heavy visual effects and world-building required for the futuristic spectacle," a source told the portal.

Plot details Sequel to delve deeper into mythology, emotional conflicts While plot details are currently under wraps, insiders suggest that the sequel will further explore the mythology and emotional conflict established in the first film. The battle against Supreme Yaskin (Haasan) will become the story's central focus. "The sequel is a lot bigger than the first part, as the real battle in the world of Kalki begins here," the source further shared.

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