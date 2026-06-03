Kalyan warns of last-minute release hurdles as 'Peddi' releases Thursday
With Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi dropping this Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took to X to highlight a growing problem: big Telugu films are facing last-minute roadblocks before release.
He threw his support behind the Peddi team and pointed out that these sudden pressures are making things tough not just for stars and producers, but also for everyone working behind the scenes.
Kalyan praises 'Peddi' team, urges unity
Kalyan gave a shoutout to Charan's humility, director Buchi Babu Sana's storytelling rooted in local culture, and Mythri Movie Makers's boldness in backing big projects.
He stressed that these release hurdles impact the whole industry (including workers and technicians) and called for more unity and open conversations within the Telugu film world.
While there were some worries about Peddi's release in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh was unaffected.
Kalyan wrapped up by wishing the Peddi crew all the best as they share their story with audiences everywhere.