Kalyan warns of last-minute release hurdles as 'Peddi' releases Thursday

Kalyan praises 'Peddi' team, urges unity

Kalyan gave a shoutout to Charan's humility, director Buchi Babu Sana's storytelling rooted in local culture, and Mythri Movie Makers's boldness in backing big projects.

He stressed that these release hurdles impact the whole industry (including workers and technicians) and called for more unity and open conversations within the Telugu film world.

While there were some worries about Peddi's release in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh was unaffected.

Kalyan wrapped up by wishing the Peddi crew all the best as they share their story with audiences everywhere.