Kamal Haasan calls censorship 'old-fashioned' in democracy
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan is urging people to use the official name Central Board of Film Certification instead of "Censor Board."
He feels censorship is old-fashioned and doesn't fit with democracy, especially after his own struggles getting Vishwaroopam cleared.
Haasan's new film with Rajinikanth announced
Haasan believes films should be rated, not banned, saying, "Censorship in cinema is wrong."
He's all for artistic freedom and thinks governments shouldn't have the final say on art.
On a lighter note, he also announced he's teaming up with Rajinikanth for a new film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which starts shooting in May.