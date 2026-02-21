'KH X RK' promo: Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan reunite for gangster film
The highly-anticipated film KH X RK, featuring two of South cinema's biggest stars, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, is finally happening. The film will be their first on-screen collaboration in 47 years. After releasing the poster recently, the makers dropped a quirky promotional video for the movie on Saturday, further fueling excitement among fans.
Funny promo also features director Nelson Dilipkumar and composer Anirudh
The promo video begins with director Nelson Dilipkumar humorously caught in a dilemma about which superstar's room to enter first, Rajinikanth or Haasan. Composer Anirudh Ravichander then enters with his own dilemma, asking Nelson to choose a raaga. After helping him decide, Nelson humorously uses the same method for his own problem. This sets off a fun montage of him assisting both stars as they get dressed.
The film's poster was also shared recently
The film's poster, released earlier, is heavy on vintage aesthetics. It features the hands of two men wearing full-length leather jackets, a gold watch, and a ring, an obvious nod to the actors' iconic "retro swag." The tagline on the poster reads, "Some men set rules, some men rule." This striking visual was shared alongside the announcement of the film's first promo video.
Historic reunion for the 2 actors
The film marks the historic reunion for Rajinikanth and Haasan, who were last seen together in the 1979 fantasy film Alauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum. They have also appeared in several classic films such as Apoorva Raagangal, Avargal, Moondru Mudichu, and Pathinaru Vayathinile. The film will be produced by Red Giant Movies.