'KH X RK' promo: Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan reunite for gangster film

The highly-anticipated film KH X RK, featuring two of South cinema's biggest stars, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth , is finally happening. The film will be their first on-screen collaboration in 47 years. After releasing the poster recently, the makers dropped a quirky promotional video for the movie on Saturday, further fueling excitement among fans.

Promo video Funny promo also features director Nelson Dilipkumar and composer Anirudh The promo video begins with director Nelson Dilipkumar humorously caught in a dilemma about which superstar's room to enter first, Rajinikanth or Haasan. Composer Anirudh Ravichander then enters with his own dilemma, asking Nelson to choose a raaga. After helping him decide, Nelson humorously uses the same method for his own problem. This sets off a fun montage of him assisting both stars as they get dressed.

Poster details The film's poster was also shared recently The film's poster, released earlier, is heavy on vintage aesthetics. It features the hands of two men wearing full-length leather jackets, a gold watch, and a ring, an obvious nod to the actors' iconic "retro swag." The tagline on the poster reads, "Some men set rules, some men rule." This striking visual was shared alongside the announcement of the film's first promo video.

