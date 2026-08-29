Kanagaraj makes acting debut in 'DC' streaming September 4
Entertainment
Lokesh Kanagaraj is stepping in front of the camera for the first time in DC, which starts streaming September 4 on Prime Video and Sun NXT.
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, this action drama puts a dark twist on the classic Devdas story, and you can catch it in both Tamil and Telugu.
Kanagaraj's Das faces tragedy and revenge
Kanagaraj plays Das, an outcast whose life takes a tragic turn after the woman he loves, Parvathy, passes away, while Wamiqa Gabbi's Chandra is fighting to break free from exploitation.
The film dives into love, loss, and revenge, all set to Anirudh Ravichander's music.
After this acting role, Kanagaraj is heading back to directing with the tentatively titled AA23, starring Allu Arjun, which will expand the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).