Kangana begins shooting 'Queen 2' in November; 'Tanu...3' is next

Kangana Ranaut , who has delivered several hits over the last decade with films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, among others, is all set to reunite with directors Vikas Bahl and Aanand L. Rai for the sequels of these popular movies. According to Pinkvilla, she will begin shooting for Queen 2 in November 2025. Meanwhile, she will take up Tanu Weds Manu 3 next.

Filming details 'Queen 2' will be set in India and overseas A source told Pinkvilla that Bahl has finalized the script for Queen 2 and is currently scouting locations in the UK. "Much like the first part, the sequel too is set in India and overseas. One of the international locations identified by Vikas Bahl and team is London," they revealed. The decision to make a sequel was driven by a strong script, with the entire team reportedly confident about its potential success.

Character details Ranaut to reunite with R Madhavan in 'Tanu... 3' After wrapping up Queen 2, Ranaut will jump into the third installment of the Tanu Weds Manu franchise. Rai has already written the script for Tanu Weds Manu 3 and plans to start filming by early 2026. "The film will mark the reunion of Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan. The script has shaped up well, and the makers are excited to take the film on floors," said a source close to Pinkvilla.