Kangana Ranaut backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand

Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut has defended Deepika Padukone 's demand for an eight-hour work shift, which reportedly led to her exit from two films last year. Speaking on the ANI podcast, Ranaut said that Padukone has "earned" the right to make such demands as a top actor and a mother. The debate over Padukone's request had mixed reactions, with some calling it logical while others deemed it impractical for the film industry.

Work-life balance 'She has a daughter; she's a mother now' Ranaut said, "I don't think there should be an issue created out of this because if you see where she (Padukone) is coming from, she has earned that place." "She has a daughter; she's a mother now and the top-most actor. If today she is keen to work for eight hours, she has earned it." She also stressed that the work-life balance changes with time and experience.

Career discussions 'So there was a time when we wouldn't settle...' Ranaut reminisced about a time when both she and Padukone worked long hours. "Deepika and I, when we were together, she said that they were working on Imtiaz's film or something. She said, 'We have a 12-hour shift.'" "In response, I said that I work for only 10 hours. She's like, you know, that's amazing." "So there was a time when we wouldn't settle for anything less than 12-14 hours because we were ferocious."

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Gender bias 'She's got a family to look after...' Ranaut further emphasized the difficulties women face in balancing their careers and family life. "When you're new, you're coming up, and you are replaceable. Your place is different. She (Padukone), being where she is, she's a mother." "She's got a family to look after. She's also earned that place where people are going to say, 'Wait a minute, I want her. And it's okay if she comes for eight hours because we'll work around her time.'"

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Film exits 'By virtue of being a woman...' Padukone's decision to leave Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel sparked a major controversy, with the latter's producers demanding a higher level of "commitment." In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Padukone addressed the issue by highlighting the gender bias in how her request was perceived. "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it," she said.