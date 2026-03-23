'Memorable...': Kangana Ranaut celebrates 40th birthday with PM Modi

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday with a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi . She shared pictures from the occasion on social media, calling it "a memorable day" spent with her family and the prime minister. In one image, she is seen sitting across from PM Modi in conversation while her nephew plays nearby. Others have them posing for photos formally.

Social media post Her parents, sister, and young nephew also met the PM In her social media post, Ranaut wrote, "Got time and guidance from the Honorable Prime Minister along with family today. It has been a memorable birthday for me," expressing her appreciation for the prime minister's presence and advice. The actor also shared photos from the meeting, which included her family members, including her parents, sister, and young nephew, sitting with PM Modi.

Gifts exchanged Ranaut gifted PM Modi Himachali handloom shawl Ranaut and her family also presented gifts to the prime minister. She gifted him a Himachali handloom shawl, showcasing the traditional craftsmanship of her home state, Himachal Pradesh. A painting of the Vishnu Dashavatara, the 10 incarnations of the Hindu deity Vishnu, was also among the gifts. For her birthday meeting with PM Modi, Ranaut wore a white handloom sari that appeared to be made of tussar or ghicha silk with a jamdani-inspired weave.

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