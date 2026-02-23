'Keep shining': Kangana Ranaut celebrates Lakshmipriya Devi's BAFTA win
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut on Monday congratulated filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi for her film Boong's historic win at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. The Manipuri-language film won the Best Children's and Family Film award, beating major Hollywood productions like Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch. In her Instagram Stories, Ranaut recalled their collaboration on the 2011 film Game and praised Devi's journey as a filmmaker.
Message
'Your time is here, my friend'
Ranaut shared a clip of Devi's acceptance speech on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Congratulations Lakshmipriya Devi and the entire team of Boong for this award, you spoke so well and look great!" She added in another Story, "Dear LP, when we first worked together more than a decade ago, you were my AD on a film called Game, whispers on the sets were that LP is made for greatness. Your time is here, my friend."
Speech
Devi dedicated her award to peace in Manipur
Devi's acceptance speech at the BAFTA Awards was also praised by Ranaut. Devi dedicated her award to peace in Manipur and the happiness of children displaced from their homes. She said, "To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place." The film Boong is produced by Excel Entertainment (Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani) and Chalkboard Entertainment.