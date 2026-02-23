'Boong' director calls for peace in Manipur on BAFTA stage

Lakshmipriya Devi, the director of Boong , used her acceptance speech at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards to call for peace in Manipur. The Manipuri coming-of-age drama won Best Children's & Family Film, beating Hollywood films like Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2. It was the only Indian film nominated at BAFTA this year.

Acceptance speech 'Pray for peace to return to Manipur' Devi, visibly elated by the win, said, "To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place." She then turned her attention home and addressed the unrest. "Just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur," she said.

Call for peace 'We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough...' Devi said, "We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dream once again." She concluded her speech by saying, "We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness."

Advertisement

Film synopsis About the film 'Boong' Boong tells the story of a young schoolboy navigating racial tensions and the realities of life along the Manipur border. Little Boong thinks bringing back his estranged father to his mother would be the best possible gift for her. The movie is produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures.

Advertisement