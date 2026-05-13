Kannada actor Dileep Raj (47) dies of heart attack

Dileep Raj, a noted Kannada actor and producer, died on Wednesday morning following a heart attack. He was 47. His family confirmed the news of his sudden demise to NDTV. Despite being rushed to Apollo Hospital for treatment, the actor could not be saved and breathed his last there.

Career path Raj's journey in the entertainment industry Raj began his career in the Kannada entertainment industry with theater, working with renowned groups like Nataranga and Drishti. His foray into television happened when he met actor Nanditha during his theater days, who introduced him to the small screen. He made his television debut with the telefilm Kambada Mane and later became a household name through serials such as Janani, Ardha Satya, Rangoli, Kumkuma Bhagya, Mangalya, Malebillu, Preetigaagi, and Rathasapthami.

Film career Career in films Raj made his film debut as a lead actor in the 2005 Kannada movie Boy Friend. He became a well-known face in the industry after working with Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2007 movie Milana. He later starred in several films such as U-Turn, Mahanadhi, Barfi, and more. His last project was the 2026 release Love Mocktail 3, directed by Darling Krishna.

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