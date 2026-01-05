Veteran Malayalam actor Kannan Pattambi dies at 62

Kannan Pattambi, a veteran Malayalam actor and production controller, passed away on Sunday night in Kozhikode. He was 62. The news of his demise was confirmed on social media by his elder brother, filmmaker and actor Major Ravi. Pattambi had been undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment prior to his death. His funeral will take place at 4:00pm on Monday at his family home in Njangattiri, Pattambi.

Career highlights Pattambi's career in Malayalam cinema Pattambi was a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry for nearly three decades, balancing on-screen performances with demanding behind-the-scenes work. He acted in around 23 Malayalam films, including Pulimurugan, Ananthabhadram, Odiyan, Keerthichakra, Crazy Gopalan, Kandahar, and Thantra. His last acting project is reportedly the upcoming Honey Rose-starrer Rachel.

Production work Pattambi's contributions to film production Apart from acting, Pattambi was well-known for his work in the production department. He worked as a production controller on projects directed by several renowned filmmakers such as Ravi, Shaji Kailas, and Santosh Sivan. One of his most notable movies is Mission 90 Days, based on Ravi's personal experiences during the investigation into the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.