Next Article
'Kannappa' on Gemini TV: Vishnu Manchu's mythological film gets premiere
Entertainment
Get ready for a mythological adventure—Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, premieres on Gemini TV at noon this October 19, 2025, as a Diwali special.
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the film brings the story of Thinnadu to life with cameos from stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal.
OTT details of 'Kannappa'
Besides its TV premiere, Kannappa will stream on Prime Video in multiple languages (including Hindi), making it easy for fans everywhere to catch this epic tale.