'Kannappa' on Gemini TV: Vishnu Manchu's mythological film gets premiere Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

Get ready for a mythological adventure—Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, premieres on Gemini TV at noon this October 19, 2025, as a Diwali special.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the film brings the story of Thinnadu to life with cameos from stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal.