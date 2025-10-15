5 hilarious 'The Office' pranks that stole the show

The Office is a popular mockumentary-style sitcom that has given us some of the most hilarious and memorable pranks ever. From Dwight Schrute's desk to Jim Halpert's elaborate schemes, the show has given us a peek into the world of office antics. Here are some fun facts about the pranks that fans may not know. These insights give a peek into the creativity and planning that went into each prank.

#1 The stapler in a jello mold One of Jim's earliest pranks on Dwight was placing his stapler in a Jello mold. The iconic moment was not just for laughs but also for the show's first season's character development. The scene was shot using real gelatin and a real stapler, making it a classic example of low-cost yet effective humor. It set the tone for Jim and Dwight's prank war.

#2 Dwight's desk items wrapped In one of Jim's most iconic pranks, he wrapped every item on Dwight's desk in paper. This prank was inspired by Dwight's love for order and routine, and Jim's desire to disrupt it. The crew used over 100 rolls of tape to wrap everything, including pencils and staplers, showcasing their dedication to detail. This episode highlighted Jim's creativity and Dwight's unwavering dedication to his work.

#3 Fake fire drill chaos In Season five, Michael Scott staged a fake fire drill to show how unprepared his employees were. However, the prank quickly turned chaotic when Angela threw her cat Bandit out of a window in panic. This scene was filmed with careful choreography to ensure safety while capturing comedic chaos on screen. It also highlighted Michael's misguided attempts at leadership through unconventional methods.