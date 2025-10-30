Next Article
'Kantara Chapter 1' becomes highest-grossing film of 2025
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 just became the top-grossing film of 2025, overtaking Chhaava in its fourth week.
With over three crore people heading to theaters, the movie is now gearing up for its OTT release on October 31.
Looking at film in numbers
Kantara Chapter 1 pulled in record crowds—one crore viewers from Hindi-speaking regions and about 80 lakh from Kannada audiences, matching the original Kantara's numbers.
While it didn't beat KGF: Chapter 2's all-time footfall record, it did outpace both KGF movies in four-week footfalls.