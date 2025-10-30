'Ikkis's Simar Bhatia related to Akshay Kumar? Everything we know

Simar Bhatia, the female lead opposite Agastya Nanda in the upcoming film Ikkis , is all set to make her Bollywood debut with this project. Interestingly, she is also related to veteran actor Akshay Kumar ! Bhatia is the daughter of Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia. The film will be released in December this year and has been directed by Sriram Raghavan .

Family support This is what Kumar wrote for Bhatia After the release of the Ikkis trailer on Wednesday, Kumar took to his Instagram Stories to share it. He wrote, "My little Simi's not so little anymore...from your living room performances to the big screen in #Ikkis, heart bursting with pride! (Red heart emoji) @simarbhatia18." Bhatia responded by saying, "Forever your little Simi. Thank you for everything. Love you."

Celebrity endorsement Twinkle Khanna also praised Bhatia Kumar's wife, author Twinkle Khanna, also shared a note for Bhatia on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Our @simarbhatia18 now belongs to the world. So refreshingly natural. Well done, my talented little one (red heart emojis)." To this, Bhatia replied, "Thank you so much for this. People pay for your words. I just got blessed."

Proud uncle Earlier, Kumar had shared a post for her In January, Kumar had shared a post for Bhatia on Instagram. Sharing a picture of a newspaper featuring her, he had written, "I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper." "I thought that's the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child's photo here beats everything." "I wish my mom was here today and she would have said 'Simar puttar tu tah kamaal hai.'"