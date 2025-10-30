LOADING...
Amitabh pens note for grandson Agastya amid 'Ikkis' trailer release
Agastya Nanda is set to make his big-screen debut in December

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 30, 2025
01:46 pm
What's the story

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned an emotional note for his grandson, Agastya Nanda. The message comes after the release of the trailer for Ikkis, which will mark Nanda's big-screen debut. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Bachchan wrote, "Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born...few months later, I held you again in my hands...your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard." "TODAY you play in theaters all over the World."

Special message

'You are special... all my prayers and blessings to you'

Bachchan further added, "You are SPECIAL... all my prayers and blessings to you... may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family." Earlier, Nanda's sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, also shared a sweet message on Instagram after the trailer release. She wrote, "Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega!"

Film details

More about trailer of 'Ikkis' 

The trailer of Ikkis offers a powerful glimpse into the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Nanda portrays the brave 21-year-old soldier who pledges to earn the next Param Vir Chakra for his regiment. The film also features Dharmendra as Khetarpal's grandfather and Jaideep Ahlawat as a fellow army officer. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is set to release in December 2025.