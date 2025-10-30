Agastya Nanda is set to make his big-screen debut in December

Amitabh pens note for grandson Agastya amid 'Ikkis' trailer release

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:46 pm Oct 30, 202501:46 pm

What's the story

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned an emotional note for his grandson, Agastya Nanda. The message comes after the release of the trailer for Ikkis, which will mark Nanda's big-screen debut. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Bachchan wrote, "Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born...few months later, I held you again in my hands...your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard." "TODAY you play in theaters all over the World."