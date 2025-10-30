Prasar Bharati to release Ujjwal Chatterjee's 'Tilottama'
Prasar Bharati is releasing "Tilottama," a Bengali film by Ujjwal Chatterjee, inspired by the real-life rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College on August 9, 2024.
The movie turns this heartbreaking event into a call for social change, aiming to spark conversations about justice and conscience.
Director on why he made the film
Director Chatterjee, who's won two National Awards, believes films can stand up for truth and justice.
He highlights how the story follows a mother's journey from grief to courage, using street theater and music as tools of protest.
Drawing inspiration from figures like Marianne Bachmeier, "Tilottama" honors both silenced daughters and resilient mothers—reminding us that art can keep important stories alive even when words fall short.