Prasar Bharati to release Ujjwal Chatterjee's 'Tilottama'

Director on why he made the film

Director Chatterjee, who's won two National Awards, believes films can stand up for truth and justice.

He highlights how the story follows a mother's journey from grief to courage, using street theater and music as tools of protest.

Drawing inspiration from figures like Marianne Bachmeier, "Tilottama" honors both silenced daughters and resilient mothers—reminding us that art can keep important stories alive even when words fall short.