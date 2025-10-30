Shah Rukh Khan's ₹15cr vacation home in Alibaug
Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan owns Deja Vu Farms, a massive vacation home in Alibaug.
Spanning over 20,000 square meters, it's designed as the ultimate chill spot for him and his family—think floor-to-ceiling windows, a cozy dining space, an open patio, and a gorgeous pool.
Valued at ₹15 crore
Deja Vu Farms is valued at around ₹15 crore.
That hefty price comes from its sheer size and premium features like a private helipad and beautifully landscaped outdoor areas—definitely not your average weekend getaway.
SRK's property game is next-level
SRK's property game is next-level. Along with Deja Vu Farms, he owns Mumbai's iconic Mannat mansion and even has a private island villa in Dubai.
With an estimated net worth of ₹12,490 crore, it's clear King Khan knows how to live large both on-screen and off.