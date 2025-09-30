Kantara Chapter-1 gets ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh

Kalyan backs hike, emphasizes on regional unity

Kalyan backed the price hike and emphasized that art is meant to unite people, not divide them by language or regional barriers.

He also pushed back against banning Kannada films in Andhra, even though his own movie They Call Him OG hit roadblocks in Karnataka.

Alongside CM Chandrababu Naidu, he encouraged industry players to resolve disputes together before asking the government to step in.