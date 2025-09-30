Kantara Chapter-1 gets ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh just approved a ticket price hike for the Kannada film Kantara Chapter-1, even as some Telugu film folks raised concerns about their own movies facing restrictions in Karnataka.
Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan supported the move, aiming to support fair play between regional cinemas.
Kalyan backs hike, emphasizes on regional unity
Kalyan backed the price hike and emphasized that art is meant to unite people, not divide them by language or regional barriers.
He also pushed back against banning Kannada films in Andhra, even though his own movie They Call Him OG hit roadblocks in Karnataka.
Alongside CM Chandrababu Naidu, he encouraged industry players to resolve disputes together before asking the government to step in.
Hike signals better cultural integration across film industries
The ticket hike is expected by some to potentially boost box office returns for Kantara Chapter-1 in Andhra Pradesh and signals a push for better cultural integration across film industries.
The decision comes at a time when regional movie tensions are high, but leaders seem keen on bridging those gaps.