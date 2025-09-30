Papon cancels all shows to mourn Zubeen Garg's death

Singer-composer Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, has canceled all his professional commitments in memory of his close friend and legendary Assamese musician Zubeen Garg . The decision affects concerts, promotional events, and scheduled shoots, including a show in Mumbai on October 1. Garg (52) was found dead, floating face down in the water, during a swim in Singapore on September 19.

Papon publicly apologized to fans and event organizers for the cancelations. He said, "I sincerely apologize to all concerned for canceling my commitments." Garg was known for songs such as Ya Ali and Woh Bheege Pal, among others. He was not only celebrated for his music but also for his impact on Assamese and Indian culture. Papon will resume work post October 1.

The ICC Women's World Cup opening ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday at Barsapara ACA Stadium in Guwahati, will pay a special tribute to Garg. Papon will headline this event, performing in memory of his friend without charging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This gesture adds a special touch to the inauguration ceremony.