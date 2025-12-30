Next Article
'Kantara Chapter 1' is India's 2nd-most searched film of 2025
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty's "Kantara Chapter 1" made huge waves this year, landing as the second-most searched film on Google India for 2025.
Released last October, the movie blends folklore, land, and faith into a story that really grabbed people's attention—both online and in theaters.
Box office buzz and why it clicked
The film raked in over ₹850 crore globally and even topped the box office until "Dhurandhar" came along.
What set it apart wasn't just big names or scale—it was the storytelling that got everyone talking.
Beating out releases like "War 2" and "Housefull 5," "Kantara Chapter 1" shows how a strong story can spark real conversations and connect with audiences on a different level.