Will Hrithik Roshan replace Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'?
What's the story
Ranveer Singh has reportedly exited Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, leading to a search for a new lead actor. Now, the latest reports suggest Hrithik Roshan is being considered for the role. The film, directed by Akhtar, has been one of the most anticipated projects since its announcement.
Actor's departure
Singh's exit from 'Don 3' amid 'Dhurandhar' success
Singh's exit from Don 3 comes after the massive success of his latest film, Dhurandhar. The actor apparently didn't want to play a don so soon after his spy success. Meanwhile, a source told Filmfare, "Following Ranveer's exit, Hrithik has emerged as a strong contender for the role. While discussions are still at a very early stage, it will be interesting to see whether Hrithik ultimately comes on board." There's a chance for this to materialize, considering Roshan-Akhtar's long friendship.
Film's anticipation
'Don 2' had Roshan's cameo
Despite Singh's exit, Don 3 remains one of the most awaited films in Bollywood. The film is a sequel to the successful Don franchise, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The first two films were directed by Akhtar and produced by his production house, Excel Entertainment. Interestingly, Roshan had a cameo in Don 2, as well.