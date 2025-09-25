'Kantara: Chapter 1' pre-release event in Mumbai; Rishab to attend

'Kantara' to clash with 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Rishab Shetty will join lead actress Rukmini Vasanth and producer Vijay Kiragandur at the Mumbai event—his first North Indian media appearance in two years.

The movie releases October 2 in five languages (Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam). North India rights went to AA Films's Anil Thadani, while Amazon Prime Video scooped up streaming rights for a record ₹125 crore.

In Hindi markets, it'll go head-to-head with Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.