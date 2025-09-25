'Kantara: Chapter 1' pre-release event in Mumbai; Rishab to attend
Get ready—Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-hyped prequel to the blockbuster Kantara, is hitting theaters this Gandhi Jayanti weekend.
Directed and led by Rishab Shetty, the film's trailer has already sparked excitement.
A big pre-release event is happening in Mumbai on September 29.
'Kantara' to clash with 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'
Rishab Shetty will join lead actress Rukmini Vasanth and producer Vijay Kiragandur at the Mumbai event—his first North Indian media appearance in two years.
The movie releases October 2 in five languages (Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam). North India rights went to AA Films's Anil Thadani, while Amazon Prime Video scooped up streaming rights for a record ₹125 crore.
In Hindi markets, it'll go head-to-head with Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.