'Sarkeet' on Manorama Max: Engaging family drama with relatable themes
"Sarkeet," starring Asif Ali, just dropped on Manorama Max with English subtitles.
After a solid 40-day run in theaters earlier this year, the film is finally online—perfect for anyone who missed it or wants a rewatch.
The story dives into modern family life and how relationships shift in today's busy world.
Story, cast, and crew of the film
Set in the UAE, "Sarkeet" follows Balu and Stephy as they juggle work, parenting their energetic son Jeppu, and keeping their bond strong.
Their ups and downs echo through Ameer, a young part-timer whose choices ripple out in unexpected ways.
Directed by Thamar K V (of "1001 Nunakal" fame), the cast also features Orhan, Deepak Parambol, Divya Prabha, and Prashanth.
Expect themes of friendship and changing parent-child dynamics throughout.