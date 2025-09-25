'Sarkeet' on Manorama Max: Engaging family drama with relatable themes

Story, cast, and crew of the film

Set in the UAE, "Sarkeet" follows Balu and Stephy as they juggle work, parenting their energetic son Jeppu, and keeping their bond strong.

Their ups and downs echo through Ameer, a young part-timer whose choices ripple out in unexpected ways.

Directed by Thamar K V (of "1001 Nunakal" fame), the cast also features Orhan, Deepak Parambol, Divya Prabha, and Prashanth.

Expect themes of friendship and changing parent-child dynamics throughout.