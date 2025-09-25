Next Article
Karisma's kids accuse Priya of will forgery in estate battle
Entertainment
The fight over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's massive estate just got messier.
In Delhi High Court, Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, claim their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur forged their father's will—saying they haven't even seen an original or a copy.
The court questioned why Priya wants to keep the assets secret with a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), pointing out this could block the kids from info they need for their case.
Estate reportedly worth ₹30,000cr
This isn't pocket change—the estate is reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore.
Karisma and Sunjay split back in 2016; now their kids are fighting for what they believe is their fair share.