Karisma's kids accuse Priya of will forgery in estate battle Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

The fight over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's massive estate just got messier.

In Delhi High Court, Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, claim their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur forged their father's will—saying they haven't even seen an original or a copy.

The court questioned why Priya wants to keep the assets secret with a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), pointing out this could block the kids from info they need for their case.