'Kantara Chapter 1' secures ₹125cr OTT deal: Second-biggest in Sandalwood
Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, is already turning heads.
Even before hitting theaters, it's secured a huge ₹125 crore OTT rights deal with Amazon Prime Video for all languages—making it the second-biggest streaming deal in Sandalwood history after KGF Chapter 2.
'Kantara's box office journey
Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 drops in theaters soon.
The buzz is real: its predecessor pulled in over ₹400 crore worldwide, and this new film has already covered its entire production budget just from the OTT deal.
With so much hype and a record-breaking start, expectations are sky-high for another box office hit.