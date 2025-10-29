Why is 'Kantara: Chapter 1' releasing so quickly on OTT?
Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to make its digital debut on Prime Video on Friday, October 31. The announcement comes just a month after its theatrical release on October 2, leaving fans wondering about the short gap between the two releases. In an interview with India Today, Chaluve Gowda of Hombale Films revealed that this early digital release was due to a pre-existing agreement made three years ago.
Release strategy
'Kantara's pre-existing OTT deal explained
Gowda clarified that only the South Indian language versions of Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released on OTT right now, while the Hindi version will come after eight weeks. He explained that this release window was agreed upon three years ago, making it more of an obligation on their part. "Back then, the standard practice was different," he added.
Box office success
Box office impact post-OTT release
Despite its impending digital release, Gowda is confident that Kantara: Chapter 1 will continue to perform well at the box office. He estimated that the variation in numbers post-OTT release would likely be only 10-15%. The film has already set a new benchmark for Indian cinema by crossing over ₹852 crore worldwide within a month of its release. Theaters across India and overseas are continuing to witness packed shows.